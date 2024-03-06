AriseGhana to protest for swift signing of anti-LGBTQ+ bill by Akufo-Addo

General News of Wednesday, 6 March 2024

AriseGhana has expressed apprehension regarding President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's delay in assenting to the anti-LGBTQ+ bill.



The bill, which garnered parliamentary approval on February 28, 2024, criminalizes LGBTQ activities and prohibits their promotion, advocacy, and funding. Those found guilty could face imprisonment ranging from 6 months to 3 years, while promoters and sponsors might be sentenced to 3 to 5 years.



AriseGhana, in a statement issued on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, voiced concerns over the President's hesitancy, emphasizing the importance of upholding core national values and addressing the LGBTQI+ issue.



The group also criticized the government's handling of financial matters, suggesting that the potential loss of aid due to the bill's passage raises questions about the management of significant revenues and loans obtained during the government's tenure.



In response to President Akufo-Addo's delay, AriseGhana announced plans to mobilize the public for advocacy, activism, and protest activities throughout March 2024.



