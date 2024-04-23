Armah-Kofi Buah criticizes Akufo-Addo's govt, likens it to 'the devil'

Politics of Tuesday, 23 April 2024

Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, the Member of Parliament for Ellembelle, didn't mince words as he expressed his dissatisfaction with the current state of affairs under the leadership of President Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



In a recent interview on Rainbow Radio 92.4 FM, UK, Buah boldly likened the government to the devil, suggesting that they were on a mission to steal and destroy, much like the biblical figure. His remarks painted a stark picture of frustration and disappointment with the trajectory of the nation's economy and governance.



Buah's critique didn't focus solely on rhetoric; he delved into specifics, particularly highlighting what he perceived as the government's failure to sustain the progress made in various sectors during the tenure of former President John Dramani Mahama.



One of the primary areas of concern was the energy sector. Buah lamented that while the Mahama administration had made significant strides in resolving the energy crisis through strategic investments and initiatives like the Ameri Plant and Karpowership, the current government had squandered those gains, plunging the nation back into darkness.



Beyond energy, Buah's criticism extended to other sectors of the economy, accusing the government of decimating the progress made in cocoa production, education, and more.



He emphasized that the hardships faced by Ghanaians were not merely circumstantial but the result of deliberate mismanagement and neglect by the ruling administration.



Despite his scathing indictment of the current government, Buah offered a glimmer of hope for the future. He expressed confidence in the leadership of former President John Dramani Mahama, asserting that Mahama possessed the necessary experience and capabilities to address the challenges facing the nation.



Buah's assurance that Mahama would tackle the ongoing energy crisis resonated with a sense of optimism, suggesting that under Mahama's leadership, Ghana could once again overcome its obstacles and thrive.