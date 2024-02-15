Armah-Kofi Buah urges inclusion of Nzema in colleges of education curriculum

General News of Thursday, 15 February 2024

Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, the Member of Parliament for Ellembele, has called for the integration of the Nzema language into the curriculum of Colleges of Education in the Western Region of Ghana.



Expressing concern over diminishing interest in Nzema language education, Buah highlighted the shortage of qualified teachers, particularly at the basic level, leading to a decline in student enrollment.



Buah emphasised the insufficient production of Nzema language graduates from the University of Education, Ajumako campus, exacerbating the shortage. Despite Nzema being a major language in the region, Colleges of Education in the area currently do not offer it, compelling students to study alternative languages.



In a statement to Parliament, Buah, along with MPs from neighboring constituencies and stakeholders, proposed recommendations to address the challenges. These include addressing the unemployment of Nzema language graduates, strategic teacher postings, and enhancing resources for Language Committees.



Buah contends that incorporating Nzema into college curricula will ensure the training of competent teachers and subsequently improve performance and interest in Nzema language studies.