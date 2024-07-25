Armed Robbery attack: Two gov’t officials narrowly escape death

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 25 July 2024

Source: GNA

On July 16, 2024, Mr. Andrews Bediako, Jaman South Municipal Chief Executive, and Mr. Solomon Owusu, Jaman North District Chief Executive, narrowly escaped an armed robbery on the Berekum-Drobo road.



The robbers, targeting market women and traders near Fetentaa, fired shots and damaged Bediako's vehicle before fleeing into the bush when police were alerted.



The robbers also attacked a motor rider, stealing his phone and money.



Bediako highlighted the deteriorating road conditions and called for road repairs and increased police presence to safeguard road users.