Source: GNA

Armed Robbery attack: Two gov’t officials narrowly escape death

On July 16, 2024, Mr. Andrews Bediako, Jaman South Municipal Chief Executive, and Mr. Solomon Owusu, Jaman North District Chief Executive, narrowly escaped an armed robbery on the Berekum-Drobo road.

The robbers, targeting market women and traders near Fetentaa, fired shots and damaged Bediako's vehicle before fleeing into the bush when police were alerted.

The robbers also attacked a motor rider, stealing his phone and money.

Bediako highlighted the deteriorating road conditions and called for road repairs and increased police presence to safeguard road users.

