Armed police deployed as aggrieved farmers protest, block contractors over unpaid compensation

Regional News of Saturday, 31 August 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Dozens of armed police officers were deployed to Asiakwa as peasant farmers and landowners protested the destruction of their farms and properties for the Bunso-Anyinam bypass construction.



The protesters, demanding compensation for their lost cocoa farms and demolished buildings, blocked roads and even cooked at the construction site to demonstrate their determination.



Despite government promises over a year ago, many claim they’ve received no compensation and are struggling to survive.



The bypass is part of a larger project aimed at easing traffic on the Accra-Kumasi highway.