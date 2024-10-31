You are here: HomeNews2024 10 31Article 2000633

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 31 October 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Armed robber jailed 15 years

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Despite his conviction, Mensah maintained his innocence Despite his conviction, Mensah maintained his innocence

An Accra Circuit Court has sentenced Yaw Mensah, alias “Red,” to 15 years in prison for robbing a taxi driver at gunpoint, Graphic Online reports.

Mensah, 42, was found guilty of the crime following a full trial presided over by Judge Susana Eduful.

Despite his conviction, Mensah maintained his innocence, stating, “God knows my heart that I did not commit the crime.

Read full article.

Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment