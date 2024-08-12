You are here: HomeNews2024 08 12Article 1969298

Source: www.theheraldghana.com

Armed robbers terrorize gold dealers in Western region

George Akufo-Dampare, Inspector General of Police George Akufo-Dampare, Inspector General of Police

Residents of Wassa Amenfi are gripped by fear following a series of robbery attacks targeting gold dealerships, with two major incidents reported within a week.

The most recent attack on August 7, 2024, involved six heavily armed robbers, including a young male.

The robbers specifically targeted gold shops, stealing large quantities of gold and an unknown amount of money.

Despite local police efforts, no arrests have been made, prompting calls for swift action to ensure safety.

The situation has raised concerns about the impact on the local economy, as gold trading is vital to the region's livelihood.

