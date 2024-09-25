Arrest of Protesters: We’re working with stakeholders to address issues – Peace Council

Politics of Wednesday, 25 September 2024

The National Peace Council has acknowledged the recent arrests of protesters in Accra and is actively working with stakeholders to maintain peace in the country.



A statement emphasized their commitment to safeguarding national tranquility.



The protesters, led by #FixTheCountry convener Ralph Williams and Elorm Ababio Esq. (Ama Governor), were remanded in court for various charges, including conspiracy, unlawful assembly, and assault on a public officer.



They were demonstrating against illegal mining (galamsey), which has harmed Ghana's forests and water bodies.



The police reported that the protesters engaged in unlawful activities during the demonstration, prompting the arrests.