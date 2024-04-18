Arrest warrant issued for Chinese businesswoman over land dispute

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 18 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

A High Court in Accra has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of Weila Deng, also known as Xiaohua Deng, a Chinese businesswoman, and Shirley Adwoa Ocran, Managing Director of DHM Constructions Limited.



The warrant was issued after the two individuals failed to appear in court regarding a contempt application against them for their involvement in forcibly entering a land in Cantonment and illegally demolishing a fence wall belonging to a businessman, Herald Ghana reports.



The warrant follows a dispute over lands in Cantonments between DHM and the businessman.



Ms. Deng had previously taken the businessman to court over parcels of land in Cantonment, claiming them as her own and seeking an interlocutory injunction against the businessman.



However, the High Court dismissed her injunction application as the businessman had a duly executed lease and a land certificate for the land, while Ms. Deng and her company could not produce any document or lease agreement.



Despite the dismissal of her injunction application, Ms. Deng and Ms. Ocran invaded the disputed land and demolished a fence wall constructed by the businessman.



This action prompted the businessman to file an application for an interlocutory injunction against DHM Constructions and Ms. Ocran, which was pending in court at the time of the invasion.



The businessman alleges that this is not the first time Ms. Deng and her associates have taken the law into their own hands regarding the land. In a previous incident, they had invaded the land with land guards and thugs, demolished the fence wall, and even destroyed a two-bedroom structure.



The matter was reported to the Property Fraud Unit of the Ghana Police Headquarters, and investigations are ongoing.



The businessman contends that the actions of Ms. Deng and Ms. Ocran are intended to obstruct the administration of justice and undermine the authority of the court.