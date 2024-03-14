Arrest warrant issued for woman over Okyenhene insult allegations

General News of Thursday, 14 March 2024

The Ayensuano District Court has taken a decisive step in the ongoing case involving Gertrude Oppong, issuing a bench warrant for her arrest. This action comes after Oppong failed to comply with court summonses on two separate occasions.



Oppong is facing trial for allegedly making derogatory statements against the Overlord of the Akyem Abuakwa State, Okyehene Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin, and labeling the Okyeman Land Protection Taskforce as a criminal gang.



These contentious remarks were purportedly made during a press conference held on behalf of approximately 20 communities in Asuaba.



The communities expressed deep dissatisfaction over what they perceived as the seizure of their farmlands and the destruction of about 6,000 acres of farms by the Okyeman Land Protection Taskforce.



Oppong, who has been hit with four counts including offensive conduct and conduct likely to breach the peace, had been ordered to appear before the court on April 18, 2024. However, her failure to attend the recent court hearing led to the issuance of the bench warrant for her arrest by His Lordship Joseph Mensah, the presiding judge.



In response to this development, counsel for the complainant, Prince Frederick Nii Ashie Neequaye, reiterated the seriousness of the matter.



He emphasized the importance of refraining from insulting persons in authority, highlighting the legal ramifications of such actions. Neequaye also advised the public to exercise restraint and respect towards individuals holding positions of power.



The case has attracted significant attention due to its implications for freedom of speech and the boundaries of permissible criticism against authority figures.



As the legal proceedings unfold, observers await further developments and anticipate the resolution of this contentious issue in the judicial system.