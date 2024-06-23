Arrests after yacht fireworks spark Greece forest blaze

General News of Sunday, 23 June 2024

Source: BBC

Thirteen people were arrested for allegedly causing a forest fire on the Greek island of Hydra by launching fireworks from a yacht.



The fire, which burned through the island's only pine forest, was difficult to control due to the lack of roads, necessitating firefighting efforts by sea and air.



All the arrested individuals are Greek citizens and will face prosecutors. The incident has sparked outrage amid Greece's battle with multiple wildfires and a heatwave.



Hydra's mayor condemned the act as irresponsible. Greece is on high alert for wildfires, exacerbated by dry conditions, strong winds, and high temperatures.