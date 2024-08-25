You are here: HomeNews2024 08 25Article 1973639

Politics of Sunday, 25 August 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

As Vice President, my hands are tied—Expect real change when I'm President — Bawumia

« Prev

Next »

Comments (3)

Listen to Article

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

During a media briefing on August 25, 2024, held at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra, Vice President and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia addressed why certain manifesto promises have not been fulfilled during his time as Vice President.

Responding to concerns about key tax reforms, such as import duty reductions and tax amnesties, Dr.

Read full article

Comments:
This article has 3 comment(s), give your comment