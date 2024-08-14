As a general rule I don’t support public officers acquiring state lands – Lands Minister

Politics of Wednesday, 14 August 2024

Source: 3news

Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has stated that public officers should avoid acquiring state lands to prevent conflicts of interest, urging them to buy land privately instead.



He invited evidence to support allegations that public officers had inappropriately acquired state lands, promising to investigate any substantiated claims.



Jinapor also refuted claims by MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa that judicial service lands were sold under the Akufo-Addo administration, clarifying that the sale occurred under President Mahama in 2016.



He indicated the government would consider retrieving improperly granted lands if necessary.