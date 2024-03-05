Asanko Gold condemns murders by illegal miners, calls for swift justice

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 5 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Asanko Gold Ghana Ltd, the company operating the Asanko Gold Mine in the Ashanti Region, strongly denounced the recent killing of its contracted security personnel and a civilian by illegal miners in Tontokrom.



The company issued a statement urging prompt investigations to apprehend the culprits. The incident occurred during routine patrols by State Security Personnel on March 2, 2024, including at the Tontokrom Concession owned by Asanko.



Despite the absence of illegal miners during the patrol, they ambushed and attacked the security officers deployed by Asanko, resulting in the tragic deaths of two security personnel and one civilian.



Asanko emphasised the ongoing issue of illegal mining encroachment on its concessions, causing harassment to its staff and contractors.



The company called for a thorough investigation by security agencies to ensure justice and uphold safety for employees, contractors, and community members.



Read the full statement below:



ASANKO GOLD MINE – 4TH MARCH 2024: Asanko Gold Ghana Ltd (Asanko) operators of the Asanko Gold Mine in the Ashanti Region condemns the murder of its contracted security personnel and a civilian by illegal miners at Tontokrom and calls for swift investigations to bring the perpetrators to justice.



On Saturday, 2nd March, 2024, the State Security Personnel conducted its periodic patrols within the mining communities in the Ashanti Region. As part of the patrol, officers of the State Security visited the Tontokrom Concession belonging to Asanko.



To the surprise of everyone, the illegal miners did not come out to carry out their illegal mining activities that day.



To secure the Tontokrom Concession, Asanko then deployed its licensed contractor private security service provider to patrol the area. While the officials of the licensed private security service provider were patrolling the Tontokrom Concession, they were attacked by the illegal miners who were hiding in the bushes.



Upon seeing the illegal miners emerging from the bushes with various guns, club, machetes and other weapons, the security officers chose to retreat since they were unarmed.



Unfortunately, two (2) of the private security officers were captured and lynched to death by these illegal miners.



Asanko was also informed that a civilian was also lynched to death by these criminals. In all, three (3) persons are dead.



It is important to note that for years now, it has always been the case that illegal miners, who are not residents at Tontokrom, have been encroaching on Asanko’s legally held concessions. It has also been the case that these illegal miners have been harassing both the staff of Asanko and its contractors.



The activities of these illegal miners are erasing all the efforts that the government and its officers are putting in to make Ghana the premier mining investment destination in the world.



Asanko remains committed to the safety of our employees, contractors and community members, and urges the security agencies in the country to investigate the matter and bring the perpetrators to book.