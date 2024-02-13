Asante Akyem Central NPP members holds thanksgiving service

Politics of Tuesday, 13 February 2024

Members of the Asante Akyem Central branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti region, including party executives, have participated in a thanksgiving service at the Presbyterian Church in Odumasi.



The event was held to celebrate a successful parliamentary primary and to seek God's guidance for the party's strategies leading up to the 2024 general elections.



During the service, the Hon. Kwame Anyimadu Antwi, who was re-elected as the parliamentary candidate, expressed his gratitude to God for the peaceful primaries and praised the party executives and members for their support.



Defeated candidate, Nana Agyemang Amponsah, urged unity among party members to help the party break the eight in the 2024 General elections.



The Municipal Chief Executive Officer for the area, Hon. Robert Yaw Kwakye, advised party members against supporting or voting for independent candidates.



Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi won the Asante Akyem Central constituency NPP primaries with 374 votes out of 600 total votes cast.