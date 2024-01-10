Asante Akyem North NPP executives want their MP, Andy Appiah Kubi sanctioned

General News of Wednesday, 10 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Several executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Asante Akyem North constituency have formally lodged a complaint with the party's National Elections Committee (NEC), urging sanctions against their Member of Parliament (MP), Andy Appiah Kubi.



The executives accused the MP of gross disrespect and alleged his support for some National Democratic Congress (NDC) members in the recently concluded District Level Elections, citinewsroom.com reports.



In a petition dated January 3, 2024, signed by the party’s Secretary in the Asante Akyem North constituency, Williams Aboagye Boateng, the executives expressed their disappointment.



“It was unthinkable that our MP would disrespect the party on whose ticket he has attained a high status in society by sponsoring assigns of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) against us," he said.



The petition further claimed that the MP has been absent from all party meetings in the constituency for the past three years and has refused to participate in meetings organized by the Municipal Assembly.



The executives also accused him of selectively extending kindness to some polling stations and two constituency executives during last year’s Christmas season, while disrespectfully neglecting others.



The petition is supported by the party’s constituency chairman, Edward Asadu Kukurubour, First Vice Chair, Kofi Owusu Nyantakyi, the secretary, Williams Aboagye Boateng, and 11 others.



Responding to the allegations in a media interview, Andy Appiah Kubi rejected the claims, asserting that he never supported any NDC candidate.



He expressed surprise at the petition, emphasizing his good working relationship with all NPP executives at various levels in the constituency.



Andy Appiah Kubi, who is seeking re-election, argued that some constituency executives are pursuing personal interests, suggesting that the petition against him is driven by such motives.



He stated, “Unfortunately, I have not yet been served a copy of such a petition… How can I not be working with executives of the party? It’s not true.”



The NPP has scheduled its parliamentary primaries for January 27, 2024, where Andy Appiah Kubi faces competition from four candidates vying for the position in the Asante Akyem North constituency.



The contenders include former MP Kwadwo Baah Agyemang, Technical Economic Advisor Dr. Samuel Kwadwo Frimpong, Education Ministry's Public Relations Officer Kwasi Kwarteng, and another Dr. Samuel Kwadwo Frimpong.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



NAY/BOG



