Asante Bediatuo advises Canadian Embassy to cut down on visas for Ghanaians

Nana Asante Bediatuo, the executive secretary to the President of Ghana, has recently advised the Canadian Embassy in Ghana to restrict the quantity of visas granted to Ghanaian citizens, a development that has sparked considerable interest.



Bediatuo reportedly made this request during a confidential meeting with H.E. Christopher Thornley, citing concerns about Ghana losing a substantial portion of its young and vibrant workforce to other countries, according to an Amn News report.



The rise in graduate unemployment, the high cost of living, and economic tribulations have driven many Ghanaians to seek opportunities abroad.



To counter this trend, Bediatuo has been holding secret meetings with various embassies in Ghana, urging them to restrict visa issuance.



He emphasized the detrimental effects of brain drain on Ghana’s development.



"Our country is losing some of its brightest minds and most skilled professionals," Bediatuo stated.



"While opportunities abroad can be appealing, it is crucial that we address the underlying issues that drive our citizens to leave."



In response, the Canadian Embassy acknowledged Bediatuo's advisory and reiterated its commitment to maintaining strong bilateral relations with Ghana.



A spokesperson for the Embassy remarked, "We understand the concerns raised and are keen on working with the Ghanaian government to address these issues. However, we also recognize the individual aspirations of Ghanaians seeking to study, work, and live in Canada."