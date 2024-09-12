You are here: HomeNews2024 09 12Article 1980452

Asante Youth Association demands immediate gov’t action to end galamsey

The Asante Youth Association (AYA) has fully supported Organised Labour's stance against illegal and legal small-scale mining, known as 'Galamsey.'

In a statement, AYA criticized the ongoing environmental damage in the Ashanti Region, highlighting contamination of water sources and potential health risks such as increased cancer rates.

They have demanded the dismissal of top officials from the Forestry and Minerals Commissions for failing to curb illegal mining.

AYA also calls for strengthening and decentralizing the Water Resources Management Unit to better address the crisis.

They warned of possible "positive defiance" actions if the government does not act swiftly.

