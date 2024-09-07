Asantehene: We must halt unnecessary political interference in tertiary institutions

General News of Saturday, 7 September 2024

Source: www.asaaseradio.com

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has voiced concern over political interference in Ghana’s tertiary institutions, urging closer collaboration between academia and the state.



Speaking at Cape Coast University while receiving an honorary doctorate, he noted that political divisions have turned campuses into partisan battlegrounds, negatively affecting education.



He called for a new relationship between the state and academia.



Otumfuo also praised the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy as one of the boldest social interventions in Ghana's Fourth Republic but criticized the politicization of the initiative.