Asantehene acknowledges spiritual guidance for 25-year reign

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, has attributed the success of his 25-year reign on the Golden Stool to the spiritual guidance provided by various religious bodies in the country.



He expressed his gratitude during a non-denominational thanksgiving service at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi, marking his silver jubilee anniversary.



Addressing the gathering, Otumfuo highlighted the pivotal role of spiritual guidance from religious bodies since the inception of his reign, acknowledging their continued presence and support throughout his journey. He emphasized the importance of divine guidance in his leadership, thanking those present for their prayers and support.



The thanksgiving service, held on the exact date of Otumfuo's ascension to the throne 25 years ago, was a solemn occasion attended by a large number of well-wishers and dignitaries. The Asantehene expressed his deep appreciation for the spiritual and physical presence of those who had supported him over the years.



During the sermon, Most Reverend Dr. Paul Kwabena Boafo, the Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church, Ghana, reassured Otumfuo that he was not alone in his leadership role.



He emphasized that God had placed him in his position to lead the people to prosperity, highlighting the king's efforts in education and healthcare, particularly in refurbishing the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.



The ceremony, marked by the presence of dignitaries such as Catholic Archbishop Emeritus Most Rev. Peter Akwasi Sarpong and Ashanti Regional Minister Simon Osei-Mensah, was a symbol of unity and appreciation for Otumfuo's leadership.



The prescribed attire for the service was white, symbolizing purity and reverence for the occasion.



Overall, the thanksgiving service was a momentous occasion that underscored the importance of spiritual guidance and unity in leadership. Otumfuo's acknowledgment of the role of religious bodies in his reign reaffirmed the significance of faith and collaboration in addressing challenges and achieving prosperity.