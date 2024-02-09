Asantehene asserts resilience of Asante Kingdom amid challenges

General News of Friday, 9 February 2024

Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, delivered a powerful message, affirming the enduring strength of the Asante Kingdom against historical adversities.



During the 'Kuntukuni Thursday' durbar at the Manhyia Palace, he welcomed the return of Asante artifacts looted 150 years ago by the British Army, emphasizing that attempts to sideline or denigrate the kingdom will not succeed.



Reflecting on the tumultuous history marked by two unprovoked British-led wars, the Asantehene highlighted the kingdom's resilience. Despite devastating attacks in the Sagrenti War, where the British Army, led by Major-General Garnet Wosely, razed Kumasi and looted precious items, the Asante Kingdom has endured.



The durbar, held under mixed emotions, paid tribute to the bravery of Asante chiefs who defended the kingdom during the Sagrenti War. Gunfire and musketry sounds echoed over the Manhyia Palace as the Asante marked the anniversary of the war and the return of seven artifacts from the Fowler Museum at the University of California.



As Otumfuo Osei Tutu II officially received the artifacts, he called for unity, emphasizing the longstanding existence of the independent Asante Kingdom. He underscored the unmatched contributions of Ashanti in Ghanaian politics and urged the youth to refrain from drug and substance abuse.



Amid the commemorations, the Asantehene revealed ongoing efforts to repatriate 32 artifacts currently housed in the British Museum.