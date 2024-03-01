Asantehene calls for completion of key projects in Ashanti Region

General News of Friday, 1 March 2024

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, recently paid a visit to various project sites in the Ashanti region that are either under construction or have stalled.



Among the notable facilities that he inspected was the Sewua Regional Hospital, which is about 90% complete but has been abandoned due to the poor condition of the roads leading to it.



During his visit, the Asantehene checked the progress of the projects and called for their swift completion.



The three projects he visited include the ongoing renovation of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, the stalled Sewua Regional Hospital, and the Mother and Baby Unit at the Manhyia Hospital.



Currently, the comprehensive renovation and modernisation of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital is about 60% complete.



The Asantehene has been leading the “Heal KATH Project,” which aims to raise $10 million from the public to renovate the traditional wards of the hospital.



After inspecting the Sewua Hospital project, which is intended to serve as a regional hospital, Dr. Emmanuel Tinkorang, the Ashanti Regional Health Director, revealed that the hospital has been completed for over a year, but needs electricity and a good road to become operational.



Dr. Agyarko Poku, who spoke on behalf of the Asantehene, said that the purpose of the visit was to call for the completion of the projects.



According to him, it is part of the Asantehene's routine to periodically inspect developmental activities. The Sewua Hospital is a significant project, so he had to visit it to advocate for its completion.



Finally, the Asantehene concluded his inspection with a visit to the construction site of the Baby and Mother Unit at the Manhyia Hospital.