Asantehene destools Denyase Queen Mother Nana Adutwumwaa Bonin II for violating Asante sacred Oath

Regional News of Tuesday, 15 October 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has destooled Nana Adutwumwaa Bonin II, the Queen of the Denyase Traditional Council, for violating the Great Oath of the Ashanti Kingdom.



This decision followed a council meeting where her invocation of the oath was deemed treacherous.



Despite her pleas for forgiveness, council members insisted on upholding tradition.



An investigation found that Nana Adutwumwaa was not a legitimate royal, leading to her destoolment and a fine of four rams for misusing the oath.



The Asantehene emphasized the importance of adhering to customs and protecting the Golden Stool.