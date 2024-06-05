Asantehene got World Bank to restore two major educational projects - NAPO

Politics of Wednesday, 5 June 2024

Source: Peace FM Online

Energy Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh revealed that Otumfuo's intervention prevented the World Bank from canceling two major educational projects when the NPP took office in 2017.



The projects, totaling $400 million, were the Ghana Accountability for Learning Outcomes Project (GALOP) and the Jobs and Skills Project.



Otumfuo's intervention led to the restoration of the funds.



Dr. Prempeh emphasized the value of the commemorative gold coin honoring Otumfuo, urging Ghanaians to invest in it, citing gold's stability and potential appreciation.