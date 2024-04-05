Asantehene to join Muslims for Eid Fitr prayers in Kumasi

General News of Friday, 5 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, will participate in this year's Eid Fitr prayers alongside Muslims in Kumasi at the Kumasi Central Mosque on April 11.



Sheikh Abdul Haroun Mumin, the Ashanti Regional Chief Imam, confirmed the Asantehene's attendance in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, stating that the Manhyia palace had given its assurance of his presence at the newly renovated Mosque by 10:00 hours.



Eid-al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, entails a mandatory charity event called Zakat al-Fitr, distributed to the less fortunate to ensure their participation in the festivities.



During the prayer gathering, the Asantehene will announce the commencement of the 25th-anniversary celebrations of his installation as the 16th occupant of the golden stool, alongside activities planned for the Muslim community and other traditional tribes.



Sheikh Mumin urged Muslims to arrive early and conduct themselves appropriately to conclude early for subsequent festivities.



Sheikh Ahmed Saeed, Secretary to the Kumasi Central Mosque and Chairman for the Eid Fitr celebrations, assured effective measures for the successful conduct of the prayers and associated festivities, including the traditional procession known as 'Gangara' following the Eid prayers.