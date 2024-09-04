Asantehene told not to be selective in galamsey fight

General News of Wednesday, 4 September 2024

Source: www.theheraldghana.com

Dr. George Domfeh, a Development Economist at the University of Ghana, has commended Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for destooling three chiefs involved in illegal mining (galamsey).



However, he urged Otumfuo to address other chiefs in the region who are also engaged in galamsey.



The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, also known as "Chairman Wontumi," has been repeatedly accused of involvement in illegal mining through Akonta Mining Company Limited, though he denies these claims.



Despite his denial, calls for investigations into his activities persist.