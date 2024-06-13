Asantehene urges Dr Bawumia to review the chieftaincy Act if elected President

General News of Thursday, 13 June 2024

Source: GNA

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has urged Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP presidential candidate, to review the Chieftaincy Act if elected, to enable better collaboration between chiefs and the government.



This review would empower chiefs to combat illegal mining effectively.



During Bawumia's visit to the Manhyia Palace, Otumfuo also called for improved allowances for traditional councils and the continuation of infrastructure projects.



Bawumia, on his campaign tour, committed to completing road projects and distributed tablets to students at Opoku Ware Senior High School as part of the government's smart school initiative.