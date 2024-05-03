Asantehene urges promotion of local arts to preserve Ghanaian heritage

General News of Friday, 3 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has expressed concern about the loss of economic opportunities and cultural heritage resulting from the underrepresentation of local and traditional contemporary arts in Ghana and Africa.



During the homecoming ceremony of 32 looted royal artefacts from Britain, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II lamented the prevalence of African artists' works being celebrated globally yet not adequately showcased in African galleries or museums.



He emphasized the need to address this issue and promote indigenous production of contemporary relics through initiatives like annual art competitions among Ghanaian artists.



Furthermore, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II highlighted plans to collaborate with institutions like the KNUST College of Arts and private galleries to support the preservation and exhibition of local artefacts.