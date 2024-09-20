Asanteman Professionals take on Onua TV over tribalistic remarks by guest; demand apology

General News of Friday, 20 September 2024

The Asanteman Professionals Network (APN) has criticized Media General's Onua TV for allowing derogatory and tribalistic comments against the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, during a broadcast.



The remarks, made by a guest, Afia Pokua, were seen as disrespectful to the Asantehene and the entire Asante community.



APN is demanding a public apology from the media house, calling the comments divisive and inflammatory.



They also urged Media General to ensure such incidents do not happen again and to maintain respect for Ghana's cultural values in their broadcasts.