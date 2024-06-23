Asantes are courageous, decisive and contributes to national development – Asantehene to US Consult General

Regional News of Sunday, 23 June 2024

Source: otecfmghana.com

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, has lauded the Asante people for their courage, dedication, and industriousness during a visit by American Consul General Elliot Fertik at the Manhyia Palace.



He highlighted their success in various endeavors, particularly self-employment in farming and the timber industry.



The Consul General congratulated the Asantehene on his 25 years on the Golden Stool and pledged to strengthen U.S.-Ghana relations during his tenure.