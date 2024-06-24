You are here: HomeNews2024 06 24Article 1953545

Regional News of Monday, 24 June 2024

    

Source: GNA

Asato outdoors new Asatomanhene

Osabarima Osei Bonsu V

The Asato Traditional Area in the Oti Region has installed Osabarima Osei Bonsu V as its new Paramount Chief, following a decade without a leader.

The colorful ceremony highlighted the community's commitment to unity and development under the new chief's leadership.

Osabarima Osei Bonsu V emphasized the importance of community support and urged the youth to avoid being used by politicians for violence during the upcoming elections.

The event, attended by dignitaries and representatives, underscored a call for peace before, during, and after the elections, echoing a broader message of stability and progress for the region.

