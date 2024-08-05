Asawase NDC launches campaign

Politics of Monday, 5 August 2024

Source: 3news

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Asawase, led by former MP Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, has declared their commitment to retaining the Asawase constituency in the December 7 election.



Despite the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) efforts to gain the seat, Muntaka asserted the NDC's unity and confidence in victory, aiming for increased votes for John Mahama.



Asawase has been an NDC stronghold since 2004, and party leaders, including Haruna Iddrisu, expressed optimism about gaining 35% of Ashanti Region votes to secure the presidential election.



The NDC emphasized protecting every vote to prevent election rigging.