"Ase3 ho na nkunimdie wo" - Alan Kyerematen reacts to EC balloting

Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, the flagbearer of the Movement for Change, has expressed confidence following the Electoral Commission’s (EC) balloting for the 2024 elections.



After securing the 13th and final spot on the ballot, Kyerematen took to his Facebook page to share an Akan proverb, “Ase3 ho na nkunimdie wo,” which translates to “At the bottom is where victory is



found."



His message hints at resilience and optimism despite the last positioning in the lineup of 13 presidential candidates.



The EC’s balloting, held in Accra on September 20, determined the order of candidates on the ballot paper for Ghana's 2024 presidential election.



While the New Patriotic Party (NPP) secured the first position and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) landed in the eighth spot, Kyerematen seemed unfazed by being placed last.



Independent candidates were also included in the process, with Kofi Koranteng taking the 10th spot and George Twum Barima securing the 11th. Prominent businessman and independent candidate Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar, claimed the 12th position.



Despite the diverse lineup, Alan Kyerematen’s statement emphasized his belief that victory can still be achieved, even from the bottom of the list.





