Asenso-Boakye applauds Bus Stop Boys for drainage maintenance initiative

Regional News of Thursday, 11 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Minister of Roads and Highways, Mr. Francis Asenso-Boakye, has commended the Bus Stop Boys for their proactive initiative to maintain cleanliness in cities and towns by clearing clogged drains and gutters, thus preventing flooding during the rainy season.



The group, comprising dedicated young men, has voluntarily undertaken the task of desilting drains and gutters to combat flooding.



During a courtesy call by Mr. Ohene Kwadwo Sarfo, the Leader and Founder of the Bus Stop Boys, and other members of the group at the Minister's office in Accra, Mr. Asenso-Boakye praised the group's efforts.



He extended personal and ministry support to the group and made a personal donation of GHS10,000.00 to motivate them in their activities.



Emphasizing the importance of their work, the Minister highlighted that clogged drains often lead to flooding in urban areas, resulting in property damage and loss of lives. He cited an incident in his constituency where six people lost their lives due to flooding last year, highlighting the urgency of addressing drainage issues.



Mr. Asenso-Boakye stressed the need for citizens to actively contribute to national development efforts, urging them to shift their mindset towards development and not rely solely on the government for solutions. He emphasized the importance of collective responsibility in improving infrastructure and mitigating environmental challenges.



Mr. Ohene Kwadwo Sarfo, on behalf of the Bus Stop Boys, expressed gratitude to the Minister for his support and reiterated the group's commitment to maintaining cleanliness in cities and towns. He urged citizens to refrain from dumping solid waste into drains and gutters to prevent flooding and promote a healthier environment.



Both the Minister and the Bus Stop Boys emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts in keeping drains and gutters clean to minimize the risk of flooding and ensure the well-being of communities across the country.