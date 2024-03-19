Asenso Boakye formally informs Asantehene of reassignment to Ministry of Roads and Highways

General News of Tuesday, 19 March 2024

Hon Francis Asenso Boakye, the Minister for Roads and Highways, formally communicated his reassignment from the Ministry of Works and Housing to the Ministry of Roads and Highways to Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.



This change occurred on February 14, 2024, as part of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s significant Ministerial reshuffle.



Accompanying the Minister to the Manhyia Palace was a delegation including officials such as Ing Nana Poku Agyeman, Deputy Minister Hon. Thomas Mbomba, and others.



Speaking on behalf of the delegation, Ing Nana Poku highlighted the Minister's forthcoming nationwide tour to familiarize himself with ongoing road infrastructure projects across the country.



The tour, commencing in the Ashanti Region, made it essential for the Minister to seek the King's blessings and guidance. Mr Boakye expressed gratitude for Otumfuo's support, acknowledging the King's counsel as instrumental in his political advancement.



During discussions, Minister Asenso Boakye emphasized the importance of road infrastructure, particularly in the Ashanti Region, citing its significant role in national and regional connectivity.



“Ashanti Region has the largest road network. The road networks in the region play a crucial role in all parts of the country and neighbouring countries. All ports use these roads and that is why they must gain attention. The Akufo-Addo-led government’s road projects in the Ashanti region surpass all regions but we still have more to do. At the same time, there must be balance in the construction of road infrastructures in the country. Other regions are also in consideration.”



He outlined existing projects and acknowledged the challenge of completing them within limited timeframes.



Otumfuo emphasized the economic importance of roads and urged prioritization of essential routes despite resource constraints. He also stressed the need for timely payments to road contractors to facilitate project continuity.