Asenso-Boakye under fire for failing to name party projects in Ashanti Region

Politics of Monday, 25 March 2024

Francis Asenso-Boakye faced scrutiny after struggling to identify five government projects initiated by his party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



During an interview with Bola Ray, Asenso-Boakye stumbled when asked to name five NPP projects, mentioning the Kumasi Airport project but faltering on the remaining four.



In response, Asenso-Boakye cited the Kumasi Project, the revival of the Obuasi Goldfields, and the ongoing construction at the Okomfo Anokye Hospital as examples.



However, his inability to provide a comprehensive list sparked criticism from viewers, prompting mixed reactions on social media.



"Although the Kumasi Project and the revival of the Obuasi Goldfields are significant, it's crucial to note that projects like the ongoing construction at Okomfo Anokye Hospital demonstrate our commitment to development," stated Francis Asenso-Boakye.



As the 2024 general elections draw near, questions about leadership and accountability within the NPP gain prominence, raising concerns among the populace about the party's effectiveness and vision for the country's future.



