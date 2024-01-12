Asenso-Boakye was taking US$20,000 bribes at Jubilee House – Ken Agyapong alleges

General News of Friday, 12 January 2024

Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong has alleged that corruption reports around colleague MP for Bantama, Francis Asenso-Boakye were true.



Agyapong has accused Asenso-Boakye, who is the current housing minister of stealing funds at his ministry.



Agyapong also revived reports of Asenso-Boakye having demanded bribes to facilitate access to the president during his time as deputy Chief of Staff (between 2017 – 2021).



“Today because of president Akufo-Addo, Asenso sits on radio and talks big that if Ken will win (flagbearership), NPP is better off in opposition, is that what power is about? How much money have you stolen from Housing (ministry)?” he asked while addressing NPP delegates in Bantama.



“Even as deputy Chief of Staff, you were taking bribes of US$20,000, you think the man was not truthful? Ask Kwabena Asante of Adom FM about the Chinese people, a deal I eventually blocked.



“If you recall, I warned the NPP that they were disgracing Nana Akufo-Addo, those at Jubilee House that were taking money to grant access to the president, I was referring to Asenso, today I am telling you,” Agyapong stressed.



He was in Bantama to campaign for his brother Ralph Opoku Agyapong, who is contesting Asenso-Boakye in the NPP parliamentary primaries. Agyapog warned that if delegates elected Asenso, he would release damning details of the Bantama MP’s corrupt acts.



