Ashaiman Muslim Coalition raises concerns over nightclub activities

Regional News of Tuesday, 30 July 2024

Source: GNA

The Ashaiman Muslim Coalition has raised alarms about the rise of strip clubs in Ashaiman, warning that they are contributing to social decay and youth corruption.



They report that these nightclubs often feature partially clothed patrons and fully nude dancers, leading to issues like marital infidelity and substance abuse.



The Coalition, led by Imam Iddrisu Dumah, has sought support from community leaders and the police, who have made some arrests.



Parents like Mrs. Joyce Wilington Mensah and Madam Mercy Kumayo are calling for urgent action to protect the youth and restore societal norms.