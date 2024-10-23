Ashaley Botwe alleged murder: Court issues a bench warrant for arrest of student

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 23 October 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

A High Court in Accra has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of Safina Mohammed, a 23-year-old student charged with murdering her boyfriend, Frank Osei, who lived in Canada.



She was absent from court on October 23, leading to the warrant by Justice Lydia Osei Marfo.



The prosecution claims Safina stabbed and strangled Osei on July 24, 2022, and attempted to hide the crime.



DNA evidence links a bloody knife to the murder.



Safina has pleaded not guilty and was previously released on bail.



A new jury panel will be formed for the trial.