Ashanti Chief Imam to SDA Church: Break Sabbath silence, vote on 7 December

General News of Wednesday, 21 August 2024

Source: www.asaaseradio.com

Sheikh Abdul Mumin Haroun, the Ashanti Regional Chief Imam, has urged members of the Seventh-Day Adventist (SDA) Church to participate in the upcoming December 7 general elections, despite it falling on the Sabbath.



Speaking at an SDA event in Kumasi, Haroun emphasized the importance of civic duty and encouraged voting as a way to ensure the nation's stability.



The SDA Church had previously petitioned for the election date to be moved, citing conflicts with their Sabbath observance.



Former MP Inusah Fuseini supported the church’s request, while discussions on the matter continued in Parliament and with the Attorney General.



Private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu suggested considering early voting options for the church.