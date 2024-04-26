Ashanti Democrats plan 'dumsor' vigil in Accra

General News of Friday, 26 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ashanti Democrats, following a successful vigil in Kumasi on April 18, have announced their intention to organize a similar event in Accra, demanding an end to the ongoing power outages.



Expressing dissatisfaction with the current situation, Henry Osei Akoto, one of the leaders of the group, emphasized the need to extend the vigil to Ghana’s administrative capital to intensify pressure on the government.



He highlighted the detrimental effects of the power outages on businesses and livelihoods, stressing the urgency of resolving the issue.



According to Akoto, mobilizing Ghanaians for street protests could be the next step if the government fails to address the power crisis promptly.



Led by Jerry James Sukkah, the Dumsor Vigil aims to protest against the erratic power supply nationwide, with plans underway for the Accra edition, although the specific date has yet to be announced.