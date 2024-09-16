Ashanti NDC readies for 'Enough is Enough' demo tomorrow

Politics of Monday, 16 September 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

The Ashanti Regional branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) plans to hold a protest demanding a credible voter register ahead of the December 7 general elections.



Regional Secretary Dr. Frank Amoakohene announced at a press conference that the party has received approval from the police for the protest, set for tomorrow.



The protest will start at the regional NDC headquarters, proceed through key streets, and end at the Electoral Commission's regional office in Danyame.



The NDC will deliver a petition calling for a forensic audit of the voter register, citing irregularities in constituencies like New Edubiase and Asante Akyem South.