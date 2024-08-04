You are here: HomeNews2024 08 04Article 1966574

Source: classfmonline.com

Ashanti NDC women's wing launches initiative to promote Mahama's Women's Development Bank agenda

The Ashanti region's National Democratic Congress (NDC) Women's Wing has launched a "door-to-door" campaign to promote their "Women Development Bank" initiative.

This project, targeting market traders and women's groups, aims to provide women with loans to start and grow businesses if the NDC wins the December elections.

Regional Women's Organiser, Gloria Huze, emphasized one-on-one engagement to explain the bank's benefits and urged members to campaign energetically for a decisive victory on December 7.

