Ashanti REGSEC issues warning against encroachment near quarry sites

Regional News of Monday, 15 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ashanti Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has issued a stern warning to homeowners who build in close proximity to quarry sites, emphasizing the need to prevent potential disasters and fatalities.



This caution, according to an Asaase radio report, comes in light of the discovery that encroachers have also occupied buffer zones near a military installation in the area.



The granite stone found in abundance across towns in the region is a valuable resource highly sought after by estate developers, as well as a source of revenue for local communities.



However, District Chief Executive Christian Adu Poku expressed concern over the increasing difficulty in mining the resource due to encroachment.



Adu Poku stated, "Over the years the Assembly has tried as much as it can to prevent people from encroaching on the buffer zones...But it has not been easy, some of them build at night and especially when the Assembly is not in session."



He highlighted the challenge of removing buildings that have reached advanced stages of construction.



REGSEC's visit to the area on Wednesday (10 April) aimed to assess the operations of quarry operators in the Afigya Kwabre enclave, following protests by local residents.



Regional Minister Simon Osei-Mensah stressed the urgent need to halt encroachment at buffer zones around quarry sites, citing potential health and security risks.



Osei-Mensah emphasized the importance of maintaining a buffer zone of 500 meters around quarry sites, noting that some structures are located within dangerous proximity, as close as 20 meters.



He highlighted the negative effects of encroachment, including complaints of building cracks and damage to electrical gadgets due to blasting activities.



"We are making a fervent appeal to the chiefs that they should not sell lands within the buffer zones of the various quarry companies. It is a looming disaster, we are sitting on a time bomb, and we should not allow this to continue," Osei-Mensah emphasized.



He called for community cooperation to prevent further encroachment and mitigate potential risks.



Managers of quarry companies expressed optimism about REGSEC's intervention, acknowledging the importance of regulatory oversight to address community concerns and ensure responsible quarrying activities.



Oswald Kofi Boateng from Brosa Mineral Resource Limited, speaking on behalf of the operators, emphasized the need for collaborative efforts to prevent disasters and ensure the safety of residents in the area.