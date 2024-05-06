Ashanti REGSEC to take action against stray cattle damaging city greenery

Regional News of Monday, 6 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ashanti Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has voiced apprehension regarding the damage inflicted by wandering cattle within the metropolis.



Consequently, the Council has announced plans to assume custody of these animals that are left unrestrained by their owners.



Regional Minister Simon Osei Mensah emphasized the ongoing destruction caused by these animals, particularly to trees planted to enhance the aesthetics of various areas within the region.



He highlighted efforts to revitalize Kumasi and restore its status as the "garden city" but lamented the interference caused by stray cattle.



"We have endeavored to re-green Kumasi to restore its former beauty, but unfortunately, our efforts are hindered by cattle. Nearly all the trees we planted in 2023 have been damaged," he stated in an interview with Accra-based Citi News.



Mensah outlined plans to enlist individuals skilled in capturing stray cattle, compensating them accordingly to ensure the protection of newly planted trees.