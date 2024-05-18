Ashanti Region: ECG launches operation to tackle debt

Regional News of Saturday, 18 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ashanti South Region of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has initiated an operation aimed at analyzing and reducing its debt portfolio, while also addressing challenges within the metering system.



This operation involves deploying staff to various districts within the region to engage with debtors, including domestic customers and special load tariff users.



The total debt portfolio for the region stood at GH¢652 million as of April 2024, with 183,000 postpaid customers, including Special Load Tariff customers, owing this amount.



According to Frederick Kwabena Bediako, the Ashanti South Regional Manager of ECG, about 8,700 customers, representing approximately 4.5% of the total customer base, owed about 35% of the total debt.



The operation is therefore focused on addressing this group of customers first to recover a significant portion of the debt. The operation is being conducted in phases, with the first phase already yielding positive results in Obuasi, where approximately GH¢1.3 million in debt was collected.



In Obuasi, the team encountered challenges such as 66 missing meters with a total debt of GH¢1.34 million and 68 other meters that could not be traced.



Bediako emphasized that meters with specific Global Positioning System (GPS) remain the property of ECG, and their removal or relocation without the company's consent is unauthorized.



The region plans to monitor and evaluate the impact of the operation and will take action against those who attempt to reconnect illegally. Customers are urged to pay their bills promptly to avoid disconnection and potential legal action.