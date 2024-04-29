Ashanti Region: Land guards brutally assault linguist and chief in Atwima Yabi

Regional News of Monday, 29 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Approximately 50 land guards, armed with guns and machetes, reportedly attacked and severely beat Okyeame Kwabena Asiedu, the linguist of Atwima Yabi, a community in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti Region.



The Twafohene of Atwima Yabi, Nana Akwasi Nyamekye, was also assaulted during the incident, receiving multiple slaps from the assailants.



According to the Daily Guide, the attack occurred on Saturday, April 27, 2024, when the victims were ambushed by the suspects while inspecting lands in a tipper truck at a location called Akwaagyaa.



The suspects, armed with machetes, single-barrel guns, and clubs with nails, ordered the victims out of the vehicle and proceeded to assault them.



According to Okyeame Asiedu, the alleged ringleader, identified as Kwaku Danso, struck him in the face with the back of his gun, while another assailant slapped him from behind.



Nana Akwasi Nyamekye was also targeted but managed to avoid further assault by claiming he recognized one of the attackers and would expose him if any harm came to him.



The motive behind the attack is unclear, but it is suspected to be related to a land dispute between Yabi Stool lands and the Toase Yim Awere Stool over lands at Akwagya and Gyani.



Okyeame Asiedu had recently held a press conference regarding the invasion of their lands by landguards, leading some to believe that the attack was in retaliation for his public statements.



The victims have reported the matter to the Foase District police station and have been issued with Police medical report forms to seek medical treatment at any government hospital.



The incident has sparked outrage in Atwima Yabi, with many condemning the brutal attack and calling for justice for the victims.