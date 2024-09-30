Ashanti Region: Market Women ditch NPP, declare support for Mahama

Politics of Monday, 30 September 2024

Source: myxyzonline.com

The Queen Mother of Kumasi Central Market, Nana Akosua Pokua, and fellow traders have publicly rejected the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia government, expressing their support for John Dramani Mahama and the NDC.



They criticized the current administration for abandoning projects and failing to meet past promises, contrasting it with Mahama's better track record.



The traders specifically praised Mahama's choice of a female running mate as a significant acknowledgment of women's roles in governance.



They also apologized for their previous loyalty to the NPP, citing hardships faced under the current regime, and pledged their full support for Mahama.