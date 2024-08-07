Ashanti Region: Metal bridge linking Abuakwa and DKC communities washed away

Regional News of Wednesday, 7 August 2024

Source: 3news

Recent heavy rains have washed away a metal footbridge connecting the Abuakwa and DKC communities in the Ashanti Region, leaving residents stranded.



The bridge, built in 2022 after TV3 highlighted the community's needs, is now unsafe.



Residents, including schoolchildren, are forced to wade through the Asuoyeboah River, risking their safety.



Concerns are high after a student narrowly escaped drowning. Despite the completion of a main concrete bridge over four years ago, it remains inaccessible, leaving locals feeling neglected.



Some residents have threatened to boycott the December elections if the bridge is not repaired soon.



The Atwima Nwabigya Municipal Assembly has promised to address the issue.