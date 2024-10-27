You are here: HomeNews2024 10 27Article 1999094

Ashanti Region: Police launch manhunt following gruesome murder of “Okada” rider at Tepa-Asuhyea

Police in Tepa are investigating the murder of 24-year-old motor rider Antwi Silas, who was beheaded in Tepa Asuhyea, Ashanti Region.

The incident occurred around 11 p.m. Thursday when two unidentified men hired Silas for a ride to a nearby town. Upon reaching a cemetery, they attacked him.

Eyewitnesses reported hearing his cries for help, but he died before assistance arrived.

The police found severe cuts on his neck and body, and it remains unclear if his belongings were stolen.

The body has been sent for autopsy, while the community mourns the loss and police search for the suspects.

